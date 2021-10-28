William F. Leck, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Leck, 87, passed away suddenly, Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Mr. Leck was born September 4, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Alfred and Elsie Davis Leck. Bill was proud of his roots, the Brownlee Woods neighborhood of Youngstown.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1953 and at the age of 16, he worked at an Amoco Station where he met the love of his life, Shirley Denmeade.

Always a hard worker, Bill went on to work at The Erie Railroad and Thom McCann Shoe Store.

On September 24, 1955, at the age of 21, Bill and Shirley married and they made their home in Youngstown and later Struthers.

He owned and operated the Amoco Station on Belmont Ave until selling it in 1964. Bill went on to work for McKay Machine, then later Wean United, where he retired in 1993. In 1994, Bill came out of retirement to work as supervisor of maintenance for Becker Funeral Homes and Gold Cross Limousine. He later became a funeral associate touching many lives as he greeted people at calling hours and funerals as well as driving the funeral coach and limousine. At the age of 85, Bill decided it was finally time to retire.

Bill was an active member of Struthers Parkside Church serving as deacon and usher and was a member of Sulgrave Lodge F&AM 696. For many years, Bill volunteered his time serving lunch for the Struthers Rotary Club.

Bill will be remembered for his contagious smile, energetic and positive nature, who was always so generous with his time. He was always “the trooper” and if possible he would always say yes. He was extremely supportive to those he cared about. His family came first. He adored his Shirley, was so proud of his three daughters, and he truly coined the term Grandpa. He was always there for his grandkids and later great-grandkids. He was their biggest fan when it came to their sporting events, always in attendance and rooting them on at their games. He was so happy to be present for their milestones from first birthdays, lettering in sports, graduations from preschool, high school and college, to their weddings. Grandpa was always there!

A child at heart, Bill loved Twizzlers, Tootsie Rolls and especially COOKIES. Lately, he loved sharing his Oreos with his little buddy and namesake, Alec William. Bill also loved the Cleveland Indians, sitting on his porch swing and the beauty of Lake Erie. He just recently spent a wonderful week with family in Huron, enjoying the Fall weather, boating and sunsets on the water.

A man of great faith, Bill was genuinely a good soul who saw good in people and his goodness will live on in those who knew and loved him

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley, who passed away on August 23, 2017; his daughter, Bonnie, who passed away on August 12, 2018; brother, Raymond Leck and his stepsister, Pat Nichols.

Bill leaves to carry on his memory daughters, Deborah Bloomberg of Struthers and Kimberly (Troy) Fronzaglio of Huron, Ohio; four grandchildren, Erin (Bob) Carcelli, Rachel (Ian) Pethtel, all of Struthers, Lindsay (Cameron) Vauclin of Shreveport, Louisiana and Jared Fronzaglio of Huron, Ohio and four great-grandchildren, Robert, Angelina and Alyssa Carcelli and Alec William Pethtel, all of Struthers.

Friends will be received Saturday, October 30 from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A funeral service celebrating Bill’s life will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor James Berkebile officiating. A dinner will follow at the Cunningham-Becker Family Center.

Per Bill’s wishes, at a later date, Bill, as well as Shirley and Bonnie will be interred at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Parkside Church, Deacon Fund, 110 Poland Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471.

