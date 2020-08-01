William Edward Bowes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Edward Bowes, 84, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

Bill was born August 16, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of Carl and Margaret (Beatty) Bowes and had been a lifelong area resident.

He served in the Navy Reserves from 1955 – 1964 and had retired from the Youngstown Vindicator in 1997, after 27 years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sonia L. Bowes; his son, Kenneth (Cathy) Bowes; his daughter, Melanie (Patrick) Lenegham; a stepson, Walter (Tracy) Bish; two stepdaughters, Pamela (Gary) Lattimer and Nadine (Robert) Hayes, as well as ten grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Martince L. Craig.

He worshiped at Trinity Fellowship for 20 years.

Memorial services celebrating Bill’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

