BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William D. “Dean” Slagle, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center surrounded by family.

He was born January 6, 1946 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clair and Sylvia (Spencer) Slagle.

He worked in the fabrication department of General Extrusions, Inc. for 40 years until his retirement. Not one to be content just sitting around, he joined Simco Management at the Mill Creek Village Apartments for another 16 years. He was usually found pulling weeds, raking the leaves, or shoveling snow in the winter and took great pride in making the property look nice.

Dean was a simple and kind man with a stubborn streak and an affinity for pushing people’s buttons (all in good fun, of course). Selfless almost to a fault, he was known to be a constant worrier about everyone and everything and made sure that those he loved were always cared for. He especially loved his grandsons and was their biggest cheerleader. He was often found in the audience of their many sporting and music events, or sitting with them building Lego sets, and was beyond proud of their accomplishments.

Dean was a member of Bridge of Hope Church.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 54 years, the former Margaret Bauer, whom he married November 16, 1968; his only daughter, Evon (Frank) Cavelli of Boardman; his two grandsons, David and A.J. and his sister, Mary Fennell.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward Slagle, Carolyn “Cookie” Banning and Louise Slagle.

Friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed immediately by a memorial celebration of life beginning at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Mike Miller.

