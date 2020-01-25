William C. Watts, Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Charles Watts, Jr., 70, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, surrounded by his family following a 10 year battle with multiple myeloma.

He was born on June 22, 1949 in Youngstown, the son of William Charles, Sr. and Rae (Saunders) Watts.

Bill graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1968.

He later joined the United States Air Force. He became an aircraft mechanic and served a tour of duty in South Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1972 having achieved the rank of Senior Airman.

After attending Youngstown State University, he moved to the state of Maine and worked for Atlantic Sails. He also worked for the Maine Central Railroad as an engineer. Bill subsequently worked at boat-building and fire safety companies. Before leaving Maine to return to Poland, Bill worked for the Ciambro Construction Company. Bill’s love of planes and flying eventually led him to return to his previous calling. He earned a license for aircraft power and airframe repair and worked in Pittsburgh for Republic Airlines.

Bill was a gentle soul, with a great sense of humor and a positive view of life. He will be dearly missed by his family.

Bill leaves his wife of 38 years, the former Jane Schwartz. He is also survived by his son, Elliot Cover Watts (Lindsay) and his new grandson, William Cover Watts. Additionally, Bill leaves his sister, Nancy Harper (Rodgers); brother, David (Linda); sister, Elizabeth Watts (Andrew Grandjean), as well as, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, William Charles Watts III; his parents, William C. and Rae (Saunders) Watts and his father and mother-in-law, Forrest and Louise (Guttridge) Schwartz.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Poland Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the church, with Doctor Paul Anderson officiating.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

