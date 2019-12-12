William C. Sicafuse, Jr., New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Sicafuse Jr., 71 of New Middletown passed away with his family by his side, Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

He was born April 16, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of William and Eleanor (Wynsen) Sicafuse Sr. and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1966 graduate of Poland High School and retired from General Motors in Lordstown.

He was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapshooting. He loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and horse racing, visiting the casino, and planting his garden. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and his M&M dogs, Maggie and Mindy.

Besides his wife, the former Donna Ashmus, whom he married April 18, 1970, he leaves two sons, William (Susan) Sicafuse III and Kenneth (MaryAnn) Sicafuse, both of New Middletown; two daughters, Shannon (Phil) Smith of Columbus and Lisa (Todd) Bryarly of New Middletown; a sister, Diane Day of Poland; eight grandchildren, Trent, Caylee, Peyton, Lily, Alex, Brandon, Blake and Bryce; a nephew and several nieces.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Sicafuse and his sister, Cheryl Beight.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

