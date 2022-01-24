EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William David “Butch” Liggett, 92, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully the morning of Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Mercy Health.

Bill was born on April 4, 1929, in Lowellville, Ohio, a son of the late Elmer and Ruth (Stanley) Liggett.

He was a 1947 graduate of Lowellville High School, where he met the love of his life, Geraldine Mulina. They were married on June 18, 1949 and enjoyed 72 years of a blessed and happy marriage.

Bill was a general supervisor at William H. Axelson Electric, Inc. for 40 years, retiring from Local IBEW #64 where he was a member for 70 years.

Bill exemplified a life of service as anyone who knew him could attest to. He was a lifetime member of Lowellville Presbyterian Church until its closing, when he joined Struthers Parkside Church. He served as an Elder at both churches, taught and was Director of the Sunday school program and served on various church committees.

He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Western Star Lodge #21 Masonic Fraternity, and a Shriner belonging to the Al Koran Temple. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and served as Scoutmaster for Troop 75 in Lowellville for ten years and as Scoutmaster for Troop 29 at Mahoning U.P. Church for ten years.

Bill was an adventurer at heart and traveled all over the country hunting big game. Bill loved camping and the outdoors, was an international champion archer and owned and operated the Crestview Archery Range. He and his wife, Gerry, traveled the world together, including an African safari hunt where Bill held several big game records. Bill and his brother, John, enjoyed many moose hunting and fishing trips to Canada as well. Bill loved fly fishing and tying his own flies. Bill took pleasure in many hobbies over the years. He loved reading, working on his model railroad, birdwatching from his porch and woodworking. In his later years, Bill made birdhouses to sell at the Rogers sale, where he made many friends. He was a poker champion and loved watching college basketball-he was Duke’s #1 Fan and cheered for Ohio State football.

Above all else, Bill was a family man and is survived by his loving wife, Gerry; daughter, Elizabeth (Bob) Woods of Corsica, Pennsylvania; daughter, Karen (Ron Book) Potochnik of East Palestine, Ohio; son W. David (Debra) Liggett of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, all of whom he was very close with.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Liggett and his grandchildren, Kristen Joy Potochnik and Aric Potochnik.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Contributions may be made to Struthers Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471 in memory of Butch.

