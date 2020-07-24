William Boardman Davidson, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Boardman Davidson Jr., 79, passed away surrounded by his family, Tuesday afternoon, July 21, 2020.

William was born July 24, 1940 in Berea, Ohio, a son of the late William and Norma Lehnert Davidson.

A 1958 graduate of Columbiana High School, Bill excelled in football as well as basketball and received a full football scholarship to Youngstown University. While pursuing a Bachelor Degree in Business, Bill played football under the direction of head coach, Dike Beede. Bill was honored to be inducted into the Columbiana High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

After graduation, Bill joined his father, as the second generation of their family business, that has been in service for over 60 years, Davidson Sales and Service in Salem. Davidson Sales and Service was an International Harvester Truck Dealership and later, Navistar. After 25 years, Bill decided to withdraw from Navistar and work independently, focusing on towing and repoing. A third generation of Davidsons’ continue to carry on the Davidson Sales and Service tradition.

Bill’s work enabled him to travel to all contiguous United States, including his favorite, Alaska. In every direction, wherever Bill traveled, he made fast and longtime friends. His family would often join him on road trips creating many memorable vacations. In later years, he treated his daughters and their children to an Alaskan trip that they will always remember.

His passions also included being outdoors, riding horses, working the family farm and especially surrounding himself with his family. Bill’s highlight was attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was always their number one fan.

Bill’s legacy is his family.

He leaves his wife, the former Catherine Suzanne “Sue” Perrault whom he married August 25, 1962; one son, Douglas Lloyd (Lori) Davidson of Salem; two daughters, Catherine Anne Davidson-Chuck and Joan Elizabeth (Rob) Clark, both of Salem; one sister, Judith (Robert) Marshall of Salem; one brother, Donald (Kathy) Davidson of Whitestone, Virginia; 19 grandchildren, Eric (Stefani) Davidson, Natalie (Jason) Steed, Mallorie, Macie, Mitch, Ellie, Annie, Abbie, and Ross Davidson, Cassie Davidson, Allee, Billy, Alivia, Alanee, Rylee, Reese and Owen Davidson-Chuck, Corey Wellendorf and Kaci (John) Sarchione; four great-grandchildren, Drew Steed, Danica and Johnny Sarchione and Wyatt Wellendorf and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Brian Lee Davidson.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be announced at a later date.

Bill’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care and friendship of Hospice of the Valley and the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 356, Damascus, OH 44619.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Boardman Davidson, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 26, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: