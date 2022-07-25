LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Vance, 62, of Lowellville, died Saturday afternoon, July 23, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born May 8, 1960, in Elkins, West Virginia, a son of William and Wanda (Mullenax) Vance and came to the area as a child.

Bill was a 1979 graduate of Struthers High School.

He served as a police officer for the Lowellville Police Department and had been the Chief of Police in Lowellville for nine years. A racing enthusiast, Bill worked as a track official at The Mercer Raceway, the Hickory Speedway, Raceway 7 and the Sharon Speedway.

Besides his wife, the former Celia Miller, he leaves a stepdaughter, Myndi Stewart Chalfant of Austintown; a stepson, Tom (Amber) Stewart of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; a son, Bill (Michelle) Vance of Alliance; a brother, Roger (Alberta) Vance of Hillsville, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Jessica (Tom) Uber of Columbus, Ohio and Christina (Derek Shephard) Vance of Bryan, Ohio; a sister, Debbie (Mike) Wymer of Rootstown, Ohio; his grandchildren, Aydan and Makenna Stewart, Riley, Thomas and Joseph Uber and Carter and Hunter Shephard and a sister-in-law, Shirley Surguy of Kerns, West Virginia.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Surguy.

Friends will be received 3:30 – 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville. A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Chaplain Don Kennedy officiating.

