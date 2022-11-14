LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Patterson, 80, passed away Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.

William, known by his family and friends as “Bill,” was born August 5, 1942, in Poland, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Mary (Payne) Patterson. He was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He treasured spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bill was a steelworker, working for 35 years in Niles, before retiring.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Brown and Cleveland Indians, enjoyed playing billboards and was on a league. In his free time, he enjoyed working on and restoring old cars, attending car shows, fishing and deer hunting.

Bill is survived by his wife, the former Barbara A. Agee, whom he married on February 6, 1964; five children, Veronica L. (Jack) Arthur of Lowellville, Ohio, William R. (Katina) Patterson, Jr. of Akron, Ohio, Thomas S. (Connie) Patterson of Austintown, Ohio, Melissa L. (Jack) Bundy of Cleveland, Tennessee and Kimberly S. (John) Libby of Austintown, Ohio; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lindsey Patterson and his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Ruth Patterson.

Per Bill’s request, there will be private services at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There are no calling hours.

