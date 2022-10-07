POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Hittie, passed away with his family at his side, Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

Bill was born May 14, 1935 in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William and Hazel Wisler Hittie.

Raised in Berlin, Pennsylvania, Bill was a graduate of Berlin High School, Class of 1953. After graduation, Bill came to the Struthers area to make his home and in later years resided in Poland.

Bill was a welder for the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company, Campbell Works until enlisting in the United States Army at the end of the Korean Conflict. He served from 1958 until he was honorably discharged in 1960. Returning to Struthers, Bill served four more years in the Army Reserves and resumed his employment at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube. He later worked in maintenance and as a fork lift operator for North Star for 14 years. In 1985, Bill retired from the steel industry after 32 years of service.

In Pennsylvania, Bill was active in the Berlin Fife and Drum Corp. Locally, he was a member of the Bessemer Croatian Club, Struthers VFW Post #3538, the former Struthers Athletic Club, and Local Union #1418. Bill was a member of Holy Trinity Church and later, Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, both in Struthers.

One of Bill’s favorite memories was spending time with his family camping at Holiday Camplands in Andover, Ohio where they were a member for 50 years.

His wife, the former Florence Evans, whom he married October 18, 1958 passed away September 5, 2008.

Bill leaves to carry on his memory, his children, Deanne (Joe) Molaskey of Poland, and son, William R. (Peg) Hittie III, of Columbus; four grandchildren, Angela (Caleb) Sims and Amanda (Drew) Black, and Elizabeth and Katherine Hittie; one niece, Patti (John) Walker; and sister-in-law, Carol Grimm.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Robert) Bittner; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jeanne (Bill) Serich; and brother-in-law, Dick Grimm.

Bill’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to his wonderful caregivers, Rosemarie Cooper and Iris Ballest.

A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 9, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.