William “Bill” Coates, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Coates, 92 formerly of Struthers, went home to meet his Lord and his wife of 68 years, Becky on Thursday, July 16, 2020. While we are sad, we believe it is truly a joyous day for Bill, a true Christian gentleman and his wife who he missed daily.



Bill was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, on September 19, 1927 a son of William and Cathyrn Stokes Coates. He moved to the Youngstown area as a young man. Bill and Becky lived in Struthers for over 50 years.



A graduate of the Rayen School during the 1940s.

Bill worked in the grocery industry for over 55 years. Starting as a clerk for Benny Flieshman’s North side grocery, Bill then progressed through a manager’s position for Century Foods before becoming a District Manager for Loblaws, National Tea, The Tamarkin Company and retired from Giant Eagle in that position in 1994. Bill had responsibilities for many stores in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Traveling many miles daily, he loved his work and all of his employees and customers with whom he came in contact.



An avid sports fan, Bill followed the Pirates and Steelers from his early childhood. He loved that he attended Baseball World Series games in 1960, 1971 and 1979. He suffered through the Steelers tough years of the 50s and 60s before relishing their success since 1970.



Bill leaves to mourn his passing his son, William (Gerri ) Coates II. of Canfield; his daughter, Susan (Richard) Ferrier of Poland and his son Jon Mark (Cathy) Coates of Charlotte North Carolina, as well as seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Bill was an active Christian as a Charter member of New Life Assembly in Poland and an active member at the Church of the Rock in Poland. A constant reader of the holy Bible, Bill attempted to live his faith daily.



In addition to his parents and his wife, Becky, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Edward.



Funeral services will not be held due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled in the near future.



Friends will be invited to sign the online memorial at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home.



The Family would like to thank the staffs of Victoria House, The Inn at Poland Way and Hospice of the Valley for the exemplary care and attention provided to Bill over these past 7 years.



The Family suggests memorial tributes take the form of a contribution to your favorite charity in Bill’s name.



Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.



Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

