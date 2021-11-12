William Bazil Davis, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Bazil Davis of Boardman, Ohio passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, November 11, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.



Bill was born to Bazil R. and Lavina Harris Davis on October 16, 1946.

A 1964 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, he went on to attend Youngstown State University before working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1965 as an Airman First Class and served as a radio operator in Vietnam from June of 1967 to June of 1968. He was stationed in Elkhorn, Nebraska when he met Patricia Renze. They were married on September 7, 1968. Born to that union were Michelle, Erich and Elizabeth.



Bill began his career in law enforcement with the Fremont Police Department before eventually serving as Chief Deputy Sheriff in Dodge County, Nebraska. He attended the 101st session of the FBI National Academy.

Bill eventually resettled in Youngstown, Ohio. He reunited with high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Evans Gillam. They were married on July 6, 1991.

Bill was a dispatcher with the Boardman Police Department and enjoyed special relationships with his Boardman Police family.



Bill will always be remembered for his contagious laugh, his love of Corvettes, classic cars and ham radio, operating as K8TUS. For more than 44 years, he sat in Turn 1 at the Indy 500 and enjoyed numerous race traditions with multiple generations of race fans. A gifted storyteller, Bill had a bright and charismatic personality. He enjoyed his car buddies, ham radio friends and 1964 Wilson High classmates. Bill never met a stranger and dearly loved all of his people.



He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Robert L. and Rose Marie Evans; sisters, Mary (Tom) Wills and Jane (Jack) Ball; a brother, Harry (Betty) Davis; his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Chris Vandersnick; niece, Leslie Farrand and nephews, James Ball and Robert Wills.



Bill is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; children, Michelle (Robert) Kerr of Hastings, Nebraska and Erich (Jill) Davis of Treynor, Iowa and stepchildren, Russell (Elizabeth) Gillam of Boardman, Chris (Jenny) Gilliam of Austintown and Elizabeth (Steve) Gardner of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He also cherished his grandchildren, Emily (Cody) Lira of Omaha, Nebraska, Ethan (Sydney) Kerr of Omaha, Nebraska, Thomas and Abigail Kerr, of Hastings, Nebraska, Michael Davis of Treynor, Iowa and Bobby Gillam of Austintown; great-granddaughter, Blakely Kerr of Omaha and a number of nieces and nephews who treasured their “UB.”



Visitation will be on Monday, November 15 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

A funeral service, also at the funeral home, will be held on Tuesday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



