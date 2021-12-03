William Asher Galbreath, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Asher Galbreath, 88, passed away Thursday morning, December 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

William, known by his family and friends as “Bill,” was born April 6, 1933 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late William “Everette” and Margaret “Frances” (Souders) Galbreath.

He graduated from New Waterford High School in 1951.

Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He returned to the Youngstown area in the late 1950’s.

Bill started working at Cowan’s Grocery Store aka Rogers Food and Fuel when he was in high school. He later became a dealer for several gas stations, which he owned and operated, starting with SOHIO (Standard Oil), then Amoco, Lyden Oil and Shell, before retiring in 1995 after 40 years.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman where he served as a church usher.

He was a member of the former Wick Lodge F & AM #481 in Youngstown, an avid fisherman, enjoyed model railroading, reading and being in the great outdoors.

Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Megan and Anthony.

Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Betty Fern Mauch, whom he married on May 23, 1959; three daughters, Kathy A Krusel of Boardman, Karen S. Galbreath of Struthers and Kelly L. (Terry Lightfoot) Babineaux of Houston, Texas; a son, William Otto Galbreath of Boardman; two grandchildren, Megan N. (Garrett Morgan) Krusel of Noblesville, Indiana and Anthony W. Galbreath of Struthers; a sister, Elizabeth Crowl of Michigan.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Dr. Ronald G. Krusel; a sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Adam Tamati; and brother-in-law, William Crowl.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a funeral service celebrating Bill’s life at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ralph Barney officiating.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman with military honors.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 280 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Bill’s family would like to thank Lisa with First Light Home Health Care and Cindy with Shepherd of the Valley for the love, care, and support that they gave to Bill and his family at this time.

