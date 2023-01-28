YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio(MyValleyTributes) – Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, 74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Willa was born October 15, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Josephine (Dluski) McCullough. She moved with her family to the Youngstown area as a child.

Willa graduated in 1966 from Woodrow Wilson High School, and earned a degree in social work from Youngstown State University.

Later in life, Willa returned to school and graduated from Hannah E. Mullins Nursing School of Practical Nursing in Salem.

After earning her degree as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), Willa took immense pride and joy in caring for her patients. She served many local nursing homes within the Youngstown area throughout her career.

Willa was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She centered her life around her family, especially treasuring her time with her children and grandchildren. Willa could often be found supporting those she loved at numerous sporting and school events. She found comfort in the company of her dogs and had a great love for all animals throughout her life. Willa also enjoyed sewing, making blankets for her family and friends and celebrating her Polish heritage. In the last few years, she discovered social media and spent countless hours creating picture collages and heartfelt posts to honor her family and friends.

Willa is survived by two children, Edward J. (Kristen) Miller of New Waterford, Ohio and Heather D. Strawbridge of Columbiana, Ohio; a stepson, Dan (Darlene) Strawbridge of Struthers, Ohio; four grandchildren, EJ Miller of Canfield, Ohio, Kassity Miller, Kamden Miller and Karagin Miller, all of New Waterford, Ohio; three brothers, Thomas (Judy) McCullough of Worthington, Pennsylvania, Bill McCullough of Boardman, Ohio and Bob (Betty) McCullough of Youngstown, Ohio. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Willa was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jean DeCerbo and a stepson, Jeffrey Strawbridge.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday February 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrews Hall at Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road in Canfield, Ohio.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the donor’s charity of choice in loving memory of Willa.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker FuneralHome, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Willa’s family.

