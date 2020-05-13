Wilbur “Bill” H. Crago, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Wilbur H. “Bill” Crago, formerly of Poland, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 96, while in residency at Copeland Oaks Retirement Community.

Dr. Crago, known by family and friends as “Bill,” was born October 26, 1923 in Bainbridge, Ohio, the son of the late Wilbur and Martha (Herman) Crago.

He graduated from Bainbridge High School and continued his education at the Ohio State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1946.

After graduation, Dr. Crago started his career as a veterinarian in Kinsman, Ohio, treating large animals. After two years, he joined his brothers, Dr. Glen Crago and Dr. Charles Crago at Crago Veterinary Clinic in Youngstown, which later relocated to Boardman. Dr. Crago retired from the clinic in 1999.

During his career, Dr. Crago received The American Animal Hospital Association’s Charles E. Bird Practitioner Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to a small animal practice in May of 1977 and the AAHA Region III Award for Outstanding Practitioner of the Year for 1976-1977.

In 1953, Bill enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1955, with the rank of Captain.

He was a member of the Sebring Salvation Army, life member of the Youngstown Magic Club and International Brotherhood of Magicians, a 70 year member of the Kinsman Masonic Lodge and was affiliated with the Ohio VMA.

Bill and his wife, Nada, enjoyed traveling, visiting 48 states, including Hawaii and Alaska and also traveled throughout Europe and Africa. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed many adventures and sports, including skiing, windsurfing, golf and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, the former Nada Brkich, whom he married on June 4, 1977; two sons, Dennis Lee (Linda) Crago and Danny Rubesich; three daughters, Christie (Dr. Paul) Tatman, Elise Bethe Mound and Diane (Roger) King; eight grandchildren, Tage (Anna) Tatman, Mat Tatman, Timothy Crago, D.J. Rubesich, Jennifer (G. Gordon) Rahschulte, Danielle (Eric) Papa, Chelsea (Dan) Pastrana, Shannon (John) Motsco and Diana (Tom) Wood and great-grandchildren, Warren, Adam, Natalie, Lillian, Lila, Trey, Madelyn, Ariana, Charlotte, Ethan, Leia, Juliette and Amelia.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Crago was preceded in death by his grandsons, Kent Crago and Chance Tatman and nine siblings, Dr.Vern Crago, Merle Crago, Dr. Charles Crago, Dr. Glen Crago, Aura Burroughs, Daisy Yaxley, Hazel Hagen, Martha Lommler and Wayne Crago.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a private service will be held for the family at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor David Parry officiating.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

A celebration of life service will be held for the public at a later date.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff and aides at Crandall Medical Center for the love, care and support they gave to Dr. Crago and his family at this time.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to The Oaks Foundation, 715 S. Johnson Road, Sebring, OH 44672 or to the donor’s charity of choice, in memory of Dr. Crago.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dr. Wilbur “Bill” H. Crago, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 14, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.