YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendy Marcella (Ehler) Hill, 52, formerly of Arizona, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her sons by her side.

Wendy was born May 21, 1969 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of James and Elva Ehler.

Wendy attended Poland Elementary School until moving to Arizona as a child. She graduated from Alhambra High School in Phoenix and later received her Certified Nurses Aide certificate.

For the majority of her working career, she worked as a cashier for Walmart. Wendy, along with her son Jonathan, moved back home to Ohio five years ago.

In her leisure time, Wendy enjoyed playing cards with her mother and sisters, computer games and she especially enjoyed family gatherings. She loved her family immensely and was a loving and dedicated mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

Wendy leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Elva Ehler of New Mexico; sons, Shelby Hill of Arizona and Jonathan Hill of Ohio; sisters, Raedean Hatch of Arizona, Shirley (Daniel) Cook of Arizona, Terry (Bill) Warchol of New Mexico, Vicky (Danny) Tucker of New Mexico and Yvette Atkinson of Florida; along with many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Wendy was preceded in death by her aunt, Harriet Diamond, whom she thought of as a second mother.

There will be no calling hours or public service.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

