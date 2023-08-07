PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendi Jean Marie “Nan” Vinkler, 48, passed away with her family at her side, Wednesday evening, August 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Wendi, affectionately known as Nan, was born February 10, 1975 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom Hodder and Betty Lewis.

Wendi worked in housekeeping for CSM Manufacturing.

Wendi lived her life generously caring for others. She was compassionate, nurturing and empathetic and always put everyone’s needs before her own. As a wife, mother and friend, Wendi provided a welcoming and nourishing home. Her cooking was affectionately compared to a master chef. Wendi’s specialties included hearty, savory meals and freshly baked desserts, assuring no one ever left her home hungry. She genuinely cared for those less fortunate, willing to provide the shirt off her back or every last dollar in her pocket. She loved animals of all kinds and was a great protector of them. Strays would often find themselves at her back door. If she did not adopt them, she would feed them and if they were injured, she would nurture them until they were healthy and release them into the woods. Throughout the years, Wendi dedicated her time to raising Harlequin Great Danes, Sphynx, Peterbald and oriental shorthair cats, Showgirl and Silkie chickens nd turkeys.

Wendi was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ranilio.

Wendi lived and breathed for her family, her friends and her pets. She leaves behind to carry on her legacy, her husband, John, whom she married August 26, 2000; one son, Johnithan (Baylee) Vinkler of New Middletown; daughter, Mariah (Jason Patrick) Vinkler of Poland; her granddaughter, Juniper Patrick; her father, Tom Hodder of New Waterford; four brothers, Tommy (Linda) Hodder of Warren, David Hodder of Poland, Walter Ranilio also of Poland and Ed Hodder of New Waterford and her beloved animals, Birby, Cheeky, Sparkle, Daisy, Frieta, Hoagie and Dave.

A memorial service celebrating Wendi’s life will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating. Friends will be received Saturday, prior to the memorial service from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.

