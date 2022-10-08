POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren Calvin ”Cal” Gungle, 96, died the morning of Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

Cal was born on November 27, 1925, in Edinburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Ira J. and Hazel Edna Wire Gungle.

Cal grew up and graduated from high school in Poland, Ohio. After his military service, Cal enrolled at Ohio State University in the fall of 1946 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics in 1951.

On February 15, 1944, he entered into active military service with the United States Army Air Forces. He served during World War II and was honorably discharged on May 6, 1946, with the rank of sergeant.

Cal married Dorothy Jean “Dot” Bauman on September 11, 1949 and they celebrated 59 years of marriage, until her passing on September 24, 2008.

Cal was hired out of college by Sylvania Electric Products, Inc. (later became GTE Sylvania) in Salem, Massachusetts. He worked as a research and development lighting engineer in Salem and later Danvers, Massachusetts for GTE Sylvania for 40 years, retiring in 1991. Cal authored or co-authored 29 papers and was the inventor or co-inventor on 31 patents related to fluorescent, metal halide and high pressure sodium lamps. He was an active member and Fellow of the Illuminating Engineering Society. Toward the end of his career, Cal was responsible for directing the development and manufacturing of the miniature fluorescent lamps now common in households. Chances are, if you are reading this indoors, Cal had something to do with the lighting source you are using to read this sentence!

While living in New England, Cal enjoyed camping, hiking and backpacking and summited all 48 of the four-thousand foot peaks in New Hampshire. He also began to run regularly, something which he continued to do and for which he was known for the rest of his life. In 1992, Cal and Dot moved back to his hometown of Poland. Throughout his retirement years, he volunteered for numerous organizations including, Gospel Rescue Mission, Meal on Wheels, Salvation Army and Older Adult Driver Education. Through the years, Cal dedicated countless hours to Habitat for Humanity, an organization he was passionate about and held close to his heart. He continued volunteering with Habitat for Humanity until August of 2022. In 2016, he received a ServeOhio Award from Governor John R. Kasich and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor. Cal completed his final Habitat for Humanity fundraising 5K foot race in 2018, at the age of 92. Cal’s life and legacy is that of selfless giving of his time and support to friends, family, neighbors, and community. Cal maintained his physical and spiritual fitness to his final days, along with his good humor, and his interest in the lives and wellbeing of those around him. He was a good guy and will be greatly missed.

Cal was an active member of the Poland United Methodist Church, where he was a member of weekly adult Sunday School Class, the Wednesday morning Men’s Prayer Breakfast and could often be found helping out in the kitchen during church dinners or wherever else he might be needed. Cal was a former member of Holy Trinity United Methodist Church of Danvers, Massachusetts, where he served for years on the Board of Trustees, the Finance Committee and eventually as church Treasurer.

Cal leaves his children, Patricia Lynn Gillett and Bruce (Carolyn Campbell) Gungle all of Tucson, Arizona; a grandson, Christopher Gillett; two granddaughters and a great-granddaughter.

In addition to his parents and wife, Cal was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Sarah Jean and Carol Ann; siblings, Maxine Ostovich and Gordon Gungle and son-in-law, Kyle Gillett.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Poland Road, Poland.

Friends may call Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street, Poland and Wednesday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes go to Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley, 1919 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44502.

