Warren C. Lydic, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren C. Lydic, 85, of Liberty, died Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown with his wife, Patricia by his side.

He was born August 8, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Guy Burkholder and Eleanor (Meteer) Lydic and had been a lifelong area resident.

Warren attended East High School and Youngstown College.

He retired from Commercial Intertech where he had been a purchasing agent in research and developement. He had also retired from PSK Steel as a warehouse manager.

He leaves his wife of 44 years, the former Patricia MacDonald; a sister-in-law, Ann Marie Lydic of Charleston, South Carolina and his little dog, Max.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lee Lydic; his son, Darren Lydic and his dog, Monk.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.