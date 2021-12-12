YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren “Bruce” Gibson, 62, died late Thursday evening, December 9, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Bruce was born March 12, 1959, in Canton, Ohio, a son of the late Claude and Annabell Weekly Gibson.

He was raised in the Canton area and lived there until relocating to Youngstown in 2005.

He was a graduate of Oakwood High School in Canton and early on received his certification in drafting from Canton City Blue Printing.

For the majority of his career, he worked in all facets of the trucking industry. He drove for numerous trucking companies through the years, retiring from White Line Trucking several years ago after having health problems. Bruce was also state certified as a truck driving instructor and examiner, working for TDDS Technical Institute for 15 years.

Bruce’s greatest joy came from being a loving husband and a dedicated dad. When not on the road, he loved relaxing on his back deck, enjoying family pool time, picnics and watching NASCAR. Bruce also enjoyed listening to music with his son, Michael and was so proud to watch him grow as a musician.

A man of strong faith, Bruce attended Jesus is the Way Ministry in Girard and most recently, The Gate in North Lima.

A truly loving and loyal man, Bruce will forever be missed by his wife, the former Mary Beth McClintock, whom he married April 30, 2005; his son, Michael, at home and sister-in-law, Lisa McClintock of Youngstown.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his brother, Ross Gibson and sister, Anita Gibson.

There will be no calling hours or service at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

