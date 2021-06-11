Wanda Jean Macella, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Jean Macella, 63, of Lowellville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family Thursday evening, June 10, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born March 6, 1958 in Washington, DC, a daughter of Henry and Virginia (Lawson) Thomas.

Wanda was a graduate of Suitland High School, where she was a member of the Pom Squad, the Archery Club and had served as the class secretary.

Wanda earned her Associates degree in business from Prince George’s Community College.

She had worked in retail management and cellular communications as a manager for various companies.

Wanda was an avid bowler and loved animals, music and dancing. She was a fan of the Cleveland Indians, the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington football team.

She was a devoted wife to her husband, Ronald M. Macella, who died November 2, 2020, and she will forever be remembered as a loving mother, never missing any activity involving her children.

She leaves her two sons, Justin C. Macella of McRae, Georgia and Patrick W. Macella of Lowellville; a sister, Diane Thomas of Damascus, Maryland; two stepchildren, Anissa M. (Joe) Van Gaasbeck of Severn, Maryland and Michael M. (Stephanie Brennan) Macella of Sykesville, MD.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Ann Hammett of Ocean City, Maryland.

A private graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Hope Center for cancer research.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Wanda Jean Macella’s family, please visit our floral store.