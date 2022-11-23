CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda J. McDowell, 91, formerly of McClure Street in Struthers, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Wanda, known by her family and friends as “June Bug,” was born November 15, 1931, in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie (Mable) Gamble.

She was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley and a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker. Wanda loved playing Bingo and Bocce at St. Anthony’s in Struthers. In her free time, Wanda enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, as well as, caring for her dogs.

Wanda is survived by seven children, Terry McDowell of Campbell, Raymond McDowell of Struthers, George McDowell of Youngstown, Susan Gilbert of Struthers, David McDowell of Pennsylvania, Charles McDowell of Campbell and Shirley Valentine of Struthers; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and her companion for 45 years, Vince Bovo of Lowellville.

Besides her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her seven brothers, Abe Gamble, Bill Gamble, Orie Gamble, Ernie Gamble, Joseph Gamble, Frank Gamble, John Gamble and a sister, Violet Deeman.

Per Wanda’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit beckerobits.com to send condolences and to share online memories with Wanda’s family.

