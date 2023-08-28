YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda A. Smith, 84, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Wanda was born November 27, 1938 in Melcroft, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James and Ethel Pearl (Smith) Anderson.

Raised in Pennsylvania, she attended Connellsville High School.

On November 5, 1955, she married the love of her life, Julius “Jay” Smith. In 1956, they relocated to Youngstown, where Jay began his career with Republic Steel and they raised their two children. They were blessed with nearly 46 years of marriage before Jay preceded her in death on September 8, 2001.

In addition to be being a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother, Wanda worked numerous jobs through the years, including for State Farm Insurance and Gateways for Better Living, where her son, Terry, was a resident. She truly loved working with the residents, who became a part of her family and she often brought them to her own home for dinners and holidays.

A woman of great faith, Wanda was a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Most recently, she was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon, elder and participated in many of the church’s activities.

Wanda also was a volunteer with the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

Avid bowlers, Wanda and Jay loved sharing their love of the game with family. Many lasting memories were created at family bowling nights and especially every Christmas when the whole family gathered at the Holiday Bowl. She also enjoyed crocheting, making a blanket for each grandchild, great-grandchild and even extras for future births. She treasured her role and title of “Grandma Mimi” to her two granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. Wanda took great pride in her home, always keeping it and her yard well-maintained.

Wanda will be lovingly remembered for adventurous spirit and fun-loving personality. She was loved by so many and affectionately referred to as “Grandma” by far more than her grandchildren.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her daughter, Beverly Smith of New Waterford; siblings, David (Brenda) Anderson of Acme, Pennsylvania and Judy (Ron) Charlton of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Amy (Jamie) Webber of New Waterford and Melissa (Regan) Gretsinger-Lipinski of Williamsburg, Virginia and great-grandchildren, twins Kanaan and Kellen, Rayne, Abigail, Jake, Chloe and Eli.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her son, Terry Smith and siblings, Betty Burnsworth, Nettie Ruff, Linda McMillen, Bill, Bob, Ed and Butch Anderson.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, August 30 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Heritage Presbyterian Church, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road, Poland, OH 44514, or Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

