Wade Carl Driscoll, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Wade Carl Driscoll, 79, of Boardman, Ohio, ended his long battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

His parents, Carl and Alice Driscoll of Forksville, Pennsylvania, predeceased him.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Brown Driscoll; his son, Brian Driscoll (Jamey Anderson); his daughter, Amanda Bierlair (William Bierlair, Jr.) and his best buddy and grandson, Liam Bierlair. His departure is also mourned by sisters, Gail (John Fiorini), Lynne (William Seligman) and Karen (Robert Koehler); his brother, Gary (Sandra Linkletter), as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was predeceased by a nephew, Robert Driscoll.



Wade was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania where he began school, then attended the one-room schoolhouse in Estella for four years. He graduated from Loyalsock Joint High School in 1959 and Pennsylvania State University in 1963. Wade earned an M.S. in Engineering Mechanics from New York University in 1965 and his Ph.D. in Systems Engineering from Case Western University in 1975. Wade was twice a Summer Research Fellow for NASA-ASEE at the Langley Research Center, Virginia and worked a summer at the NASA-ASEE Ames Research Center. Bell Telephone Laboratories employed him for five years.



Dr. Driscoll began his teaching career at Youngstown State University, Ohio, as an Assistant Professor of Industrial Engineering in 1971, retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2009. He had more than eighteen journal publications and over twelve Conference Professional Technical Presentations. Among his many honors and awards, ISEGR selected Wade for Outstanding Teacher in multiple years. He was a Senior Member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers and served as their newsletter editor, director, treasurer, vice-president, and president. He was a member of several honorary societies, including Tau Beta Pi (engineering), Pi Mu Epsilon (mathematics), and Phi Kappa Phi (academic). He was a member of the Institute for Operations Research and Management Science, the American Society of Engineering Educators, and a life member of Mensa.



Among his professional contributions, Wade was part of a three-person team retained to evaluate a test performance and information system for a clinical laboratory, which entailed a simulation in FORTRAN and GPSS and the use of queuing theory. He also developed an integrated software system to assist in the weekly scheduling of nearly one thousand parts on twenty-eight machines. Among his many consulting tasks, he helped Delphi Packard engineers with a production sequencing problem, conducted a Statistical Quality training program for engineering, management, and manufacturing, and designed a computer simulation model of a pilot relief valve.



Wade was a devoted and beloved father and grandfather. He coached his son’s baseball and soccer teams and his daughter’s softball team. All activities with his grandson Liam gave him great joy. Rarely believing it was too hot or cold for outdoor activities, he was an avid runner and player of tennis and basketball. A passionate sports fan, Wade rooted most vigorously for Youngstown State and Penn State teams, with the annual highlight being the Ohio State vs. Penn State football game. Wade enjoyed hunting with his father, extended family, and friends in Sullivan County, Pennsylvania.



Following his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease in 2002, Wade chose to lean in to enjoying life, seeking new experiences, and traveling the world. His later-life adventures included a group trip to historic World War sites in Europe. With family as grateful travel companions, he extensively explored England, Ireland, Spain and France. He cruised to Alaska, Mexico, Nova Scotia and from the west to east coasts of the U.S. through the Panama Canal, with many cold Ohio winters enjoyed from afar in the Florida Keys.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman, Ohio. Calling hours are 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the memorial service. Face masks are requested for the unvaccinated and encouraged for any vaccinated attendees with safety or health concerns.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. The family is grateful to Southern Care Hospice for their care and support.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

