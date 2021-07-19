Vivian A. Nicastro, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian Ann (Gumina) Nicastro, 100, died Saturday morning, July 17, 2021, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Vivian was born March 18, 1921, in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Mary Gumina.

She was a resident of Struthers and was a former member of St. Anthony’s Church.

Vivian is survived by her son-in-law, Anthony C. Davanzo of Boardman; granddaughter, Yvonne M. (Ralph) Blanco of Poland; grandson, Robert A. (Leslie) Davanzo of New Springfield and three great-grandchildren, Mya Marie Blanco, Mara Elizabeth Blanco and Marisa Monae Davanzo.

Besides her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, William Nicastro; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Davanzo; a great-grandson, Zachary Davanzo; four brothers and five sisters.

Per Vivian’s request, there are no calling hours.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent to Vivian’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

