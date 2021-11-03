Virginia M. Franczkowski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Franczkowski, 93, passed away Monday morning, November 1, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley.

Mrs. Franczkowski was born August 10, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Peter and Mary Gorski Constantinovich.

Raised in Youngstown, Virginia was a graduate of Wilson High School, Class of 1946.

Virginia worked at General Electric, 20th Century Restaurant on Belmont Avenue and Southpark Restaurant on Market Street. After raising her family, Virginia worked for Boardman Schools in the cafeteria of West Blvd. Elementary School. She retired after ten years of service.

An active member of Saint Luke Roman Catholic Church, Virginia served on the Ladies Guild and volunteered her time housekeeping on Monday after weekend services. A gifted baker, Virginia spent much of her time baking for family, friends and parishioners who regularly took pleasure in her special treats while visiting in the Martha and Mary Room at St. Luke’s.

After her husband passed away at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, Virginia generously gifted bake goods daily to the kitchen of Hospice House for family and staff to take comfort in and enjoy.Virginia was always willing to help those in need.

Virginia’s greatest love was her family. She cherished her time with her husband and children and later, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has a wonderful sense of humor and was affectionately nicknamed, Spitfire, Flash (for her love of sequins) and MeMe (to her grandkids.)

Her husband, Joseph “Chester” Franczkowski, whom she married September 3, 1949, died April 9, 2011.

Virginia leaves to carry on her memory, five children, Richard (Joan) Franczkowski of Boardman, Ohio, Robert (Diane) Franczkowski of Naples, Florida, Kathleen (Robert Spencer) Grubb of North Royalton, Ohio; Ronald Franczkowski of Brimfield, Ohio and Bryan (Karen) Franczkowski of Austintown, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Richard (Dawn) Lynx of Akron, Ohio, Melissa (Shawn) Hicklin of Canfield, Ohio, Amy and Bradley Franczkowski, both of Columbus, Ohio, Tiffany (Troy) Adair of North Royalton, Ohio, Richard Grubb of Brook Park, Ohio, Heather Franczkowski of St. Petersburg, Florida, Caitlyn Franczkowski of Brimfield, Ohio, Taylor Franczkowski of Cincinnati, Ohio and Logan Franczkowski of Austintown, Ohio and five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob, Alivia, Madison and Levi.

In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by six brothers, Paul, Stanley, Jack, William and George Constance and Thomas Constantinovich.

Friends will be received Thursday, November 4 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman and Friday, November 5 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Luke Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Matthew Humerickhouse officiating.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

To send flowers to Virginia’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.