Virginia Jean Demyan, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Jean Demyan, 79, entered into eternal life, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020 at Mercy Health Boardman.

Virginia was born January 23, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Cossitt and Mollie Johnson Templeton.

A lifelong area resident, Virginia attended East High School. On September 6, 1958, she married the love of her life, Joseph S. Demyan, Sr., at St. Stephen of Hungary Church. They were blessed with 42 years of marriage until his passing on July 23, 2001. Mrs. Demyan was a dedicated homemaker and also helped with the bookkeeping at her husband’s business, Demyan’s Amoco.

Virginia was a former member of St. Stephen of Hungary and a current member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church. She belonged to the church’s Altar & Rosary Society and enjoyed making pierogi with her friends at Holy Trinity Church. Virginia also gave of her time volunteering with Hospice of the Valley.

In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, making many beautiful afghans, baby blankets, and baby clothes, gifting them to family and friends. Virginia’s other hobbies included reading, especially mysteries and love stories, cooking, baking, canning, and cheering on the Indians and 49ers. More than anything, she loved centering herself around family and never missed the opportunity to attend her grandchildren’s activities.

Virginia’s favorite time of the year was Christmas and she loved filling her home with beautiful decorations to celebrate. Friendship was important to Virginia and she was thankful for her close knit relationships with her many neighbors.

Virginia is survived by her son, Joseph S. (Victoria) Demyan, Jr. of Struthers; three grandchildren, Joseph S. (Maureen) Demyan, III of Struthers, Nicolette (Matthew) Kowal of Brighton, MI, and Daniel Demyan of Struthers; great-grandchild, Matthew “Matty” Kowal, Jr.; sister-in-law, Anna Vagilla of Wooster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Surano; aunt, Dorothy Manda; mother-in-law, Ann Demyan; brothers-in-law, Daniel P. Demyan and John Vagilla; and niece, Christine Dow.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for the family was held at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church followed by interment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

