LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Iudiciani, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

She was born July 10, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Anthony and Laura (Stizza) Testa.

She was a 1949 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Virginia dedicated her life to her family and provided them with a wonderful life. Her home was the one that everyone gathered at, whether it be to just hang out or for her “newspaper famous” Sunday pasta dinners or sitting on the porch catching up with neighbors. She was an amazing cook and baker and had wicked aim when she needed to get her children’s attention. Whenever there was a holiday or special occasion, she would wake up early and make everything fresh from scratch.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, Nerina Morocco, Pete (Suzann) Iudiciani, Joann (Van) Esenwein, Tony (Terri) Iudiciani, Marie (Edward) Bryer, Robert Iudiciani and Angela (Walt) Iudiciani; her grandchildren, Patti (Jason), Pete, Laura (Matthew), Stefanie, Jessica (Jim), Julie (Mark), Felicia (Shane), Marci and Joe; her siblings, Dolores Jewhurst, James Testa, Marlene (George) Hahn andNancy (James) Zarlenga; and her sister-in-law, Betty Iudiciani.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Felix J. Iudiciani, whom she married August 1, 1953 and who passed away August 30, 2002; her son-in-law, John Morocco; daughter-in-law, Kim Iudiciani; brothers-in-law, James Jewhurst, V.J., Patsy, and Geno Iudiciani; and sisters-in-law, Gerry Testa, Connie and Dorothy Iudiciani.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Holy Rosary Church.

She will be laid to rest with her husband in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and doctors of Maplecrest Nursing Home for their compassionate care of Virginia in her time of need.

