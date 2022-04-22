YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent R. Roth, 85, passed away early Thursday morning, April 14, 2022 at his residence with his wife, Cathy, daughter, Jennifer Burgonne and son, Jeffrey V. Roth.

Born to the late Vincent E. Roth and Ann Hodas Roth on November 7, 1936, Vince began his worldly journey to becoming a man of great character and creativity.

He graduated from Holy Name Grade School in 1950 and Chaney High School in 1954.

Vince began his service to his country and community in 1955 when he voluntarily accepted his draft into the United States Army and embarked on a personal growth experience that shaped him into the man he became. He lived with a true sense of purpose that comes from knowing he was a part of something larger than himself. Words like teamwork, patience, improvise, adapt and overcome, became his mantra for life. Vince achieved the Rank of Staff Sergeant while in the service.

Returning to his Ohio roots, Vince began his banking career with the Mahoning National Bank where he worked for 41 years, achieving the rank of Senior Vice President and Manager of Retail Lending.

Throughout his banking career, Vince earned degrees from The American Institute of Banking, The Ohio Banker Consumer Credit School at Kent State University, the American Bankers Compliance School at Notre Dame and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.

Vince served many organizations including Director and Chairman Emeritus of the Better Business Bureau; member and President of Ohio Bankers Association Credit Committee; member and Director of American Bankers Association Retail Credit Committee in Washington DC; Director and President of the Lions Club, downtown and was currently a member of the Youngstown Eagles #213.

Vince loved the game of golf and played in many golf leagues and went on many golf trips throughout his life. While playing at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, Vince met Arnold Palmer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine; his daughter, Jennifer Burgoyne; his son, Jeffrey Roth; sister, Ruth Ann (Stoddard) Nelson; four grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Bradley and Grace and a niece, Kim.

In addition to his parents, Vincent was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Fickers.

Friends will be received Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, Ohio.

A memorial Mass will follow Friday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Poland with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to Vincent’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.