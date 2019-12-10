Vince E. Turnbull, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent E. Turnbull, 56, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Vincent, known by his family and friends as “Vince”, was born on October 29, 1963, in Fort Dix, New Jersey, son of David and Marcia (Semperger) Turnbull.

He graduated from Duluth Central High School in Minnesota in 1981. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1990.

Vince worked as a Laser and Traceability Specialist for Innovar Systems Limited in North Jackson for over 17 years.

Vince enjoyed running and ran numerous marathons. His crowning achievement was qualifying and running the Boston Marathon in 2010. In addition to running, he loved skiing, biking and golfing with family and friends. Vince loved music, especially playing drums.

As a proud father, he had the most fun watching his children participate in everything from high school plays, band concerts, college recitals, golf matches and equestrian competitions.



He was an active member of Mount Olivet United Church of Christ.

Vince is survived by his mother, Marcia Turnbull of North Lima; his wife of 34 years, the former Tina M. Winkel, whom he married on October 12, 1985; three children, Allison R. Turnbull, Ryan M. Turnbull and Anna M. Turnbull all from North Lima; a sister, Cathy (Pierre) Langlois and a brother, Jeff (Luisa) Turnbull, both from Spring Grove, Illinois.

Vince was preceded in death by his father, David A. Turnbull.

There will be a funeral service celebrating the life of Vince on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olivet Church of Christ, 410 W. South Range Road in North Lima with Pastor Michael Smith officiating.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Saturday, December 14, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church, with funeral service to follow.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Mount Olivet United Church of Christ, 410 W. South Range Road, North Lima, OH 44452 and to the South Range Music Boosters, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Road Suite H, Canfield, OH 44406.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Vince’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.