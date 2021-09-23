Victoria L. Loree, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria L. Loree, 64, of Boardman, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center in Boardman.

She was born June 16, 1957, in Youngstown, a daughter of Matthew and Helen (Marenkovic) Crisci and had been a lifelong area resident.

Vicky was a 1975 graduate of Chaney High School and had been a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Vicky was a strong mother and “gigi”, who loved her family very much.

An amazing Italian cook, she always kept her family very, very, well fed.

Besides her high school sweetheart and husband, Robert Loree, whom she married September 16, 1977; she leaves three children, Jason (Abbey) Loree, Ricky Loree and Michelle (Gino) Gioppo, all of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Emmie Rose Loree and Giavonna Gioppo; a grandson on the way, Eugene Gioppo; four brothers, Matthew (Carole) Crisci in Maryland, Rocco (Shelley) Crisci of Austintown, Geno (Cindy) Crisci of Pittsburgh and Maro (Sherri) Crisci in Maryland; several nieces and nephews and her Italian greyhounds, Sophie, Louie and Luigi.

Vicky was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Boardman.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

