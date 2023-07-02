AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vickie L. Schrader, 73, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, June 29, 2023, in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Vickie was born February 27, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ralph and Marian (Taylor) Dixon.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1968 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Vickie was a bookkeeper and secretary for over 50 years of her life and ultimately retired from the Drywall Barn in Youngstown in 2018.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Vickie is survived by two sons, Donald (Kristine Weimer) Schrader III of Boardman, Ohio and Brian (Dawn Ciavarella) Schrader of Austintown, Ohio; six grandchildren, Ian, Tresa, Madison, Jada, Briana and Jacob Schrader; a brother, Ralph (Mary) Dixon of Poland, Ohio and a sister, Jeanne (Gary) Cunningham of Diamond, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Donald C. Schrader, Jr., whom she married on September 19, 1970 and died September 4, 2013; a son, Jason A. Schrader and her brother-in-law, Gary Cunningham.

Per Vickie’s request, private services will be held for her family.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Please visit beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Vickie’s family.

