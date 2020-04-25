Veronica “Roni” J. (Dina) Timar, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica J. Timar, 74, of Canfield, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Veronica, known by her family and friends as “Roni”, was born December 31, 1945 in Canfield, the youngest of eight children to John and Katherine (Beskit) Dina.

Veronica was a 1963 graduate of Canfield High School and then began working for Mahoning National Bank as a secretary to the branch manager. Veronica started working for Marie Eberth Catering in 1968 as bookkeeper until Marie Eberth’s retirement. She later went on to work for Nathaniel Williams CPA in Youngstown for 15 years before going to A.A. Samuels Sheet Metal in Youngstown. In 2014 Veronica retired from Samuels after 30 years of service as head bookkeeper and office manager.

Veronica was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield, an honors member of the Youngstown Saxon Club, a member of the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons and was a former member of the Fonderlac Country Club.

She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Cavaliers and The Ohio State Buckeyes. She enjoyed going to polka concerts with her children and sisters, attending the Canfield Fair (where she always enjoyed a Ricci’s Kwiki corn dog), listening to a variety of music genres especially the tenors, vacationing in Florida and playing golf. A devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt, Veronica enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Veronica is survived by her husband of 22 years, George V. Timar, whom she married on November 29, 1997; three children, Michele M. Eberth of Youngstown, Kathleen “Kiki” M. Eberth of Boardman and Martin Eberth IV of Canfield; two sisters, Katherine (Wayne) Mitchell and Mary Ann (John) Beardsley, both of Canfield and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Veronica was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Frank and Joseph Dina and two sisters, Margaret Byers and Patricia Eberth.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, there will be no calling hours and a private service will be held for the family at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Reverend Rebecca R. Zielke officiating.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

The family would like to thank the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff of St. Elizabeth’s Health Center, Mercy Health, and Select Specialty Hospital. The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions in Veronica’s memory to Lord of Life Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 550 N Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.