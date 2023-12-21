STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica G. Carrocce, 93, died Tuesday evening, December 19, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, surrounded by the love of her family.

Veronica was born January 30, 1930 in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Dubois Gresh. Being the youngest of 11, Veronica babysat and helped raise many of her siblings children when she herself was a young age.

A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Veronica worked briefly at Youngstown Sheet & Tube in its cafeteria and the Northside Hospital Gift Shop.

On October 28, 1950, she married the love of her life, Domenic Carrocce, and became a dedicated homemaker. Together, they raised their three children in Struthers, later welcomed the addition of two grandsons, and celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage, until Domenic preceded her in death on December 10, 2015.

A loving and doting wife, mother, and grandma, Veronica loved nothing more than spoiling her family and always put them first. Her family and friends were the lucky recipients of her wonderful cooking and baking talents and she made sure no one ever left her house hungry! She looked forward to the weekly family picnics in the summer and enjoyed the friendship of all of her neighbors, who were like family to her. Through the years, she also enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks, New York City, and driving with her husband across the states to visit family in California, taking in all the beautiful landscape and sites along the way.

Veronica was a longtime parishioner at St. Elizabeth Church in Campbell until its closing, then St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell, and most recently St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. Veronica was a member and secretary of the St. Nicholas Altar & Rosary Society for many years, along with her close friend and sister-in-law, Virginia Centofanti. When her children were in school, she was a member of the Struthers Mom’s Booster Club and cooked the weekly Friday spaghetti dinners for the Struthers High School football team for many years.

Veronica leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Paul (Marilyn) Carrocce, Janet (Michael) Goskie, and Daniel (Chrystina) Carrocce; grandsons, Domenic (Mary) Carrocce and Larry Carrocce; 2-month-old great-grandson, David Carrocce; sister-in-law, Ruth Gresh; and many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Veronica was preceded in death by ten siblings, Michael Gresh, John Gresh, Josephine Berdin, Katherine Dubaj, Mary Gergel, Agnes Rohan, Anne Javorsky, Helen Balog, Margaret Kral, and Martha Puskar.

Family and friends will be received Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 770 Fifth St., Struthers, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

A special thanks to Kathy, Denise, and Staci, as well as Jenna and Rhonda from Harmony Cares, and Patriot Home Care Therapy, especially Cynthia, for their loving care and kindness given to Veronica.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

