Veronica Comsia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica Comsia, 94, passed away Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Mrs. Comsia was born January 8, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Bertha Ramsey Whiteside.

Raised in Youngstown, Veronica was a 1945 graduate of East High School where she participated in the high school play and Girls’ Reserves.

Veronica served on the Muscular Dystrophy Board during the 1970s before joining the Mahoning Chapter of the American Cancer Society on October 29, 1979. Veronica was on the staff as a Volunteer Coordinator for 35 years and retired in 2014, at the age of 87.

For years, as a hobby, Veronica designed greeting cards as a freelancer for the Hallmark, Novo and Barker Card Companies. She belonged to the Amity Card Club of Trumbull County and was a long-time member of the Poland United Methodist Church.

Veronica’s husband of 47 years, Wesley John Comsia, whom she married November 4, 1946 passed away April 10, 1993.

Veronica leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Lonnie (Douglas) Coppock of Mesa, Arizona; one granddaughter, Holly (Philip) Sodeman, as well as three great-grandchildren, Tommy, Grace and Zachary, all of Boardman. In addition, she leaves one brother, Thomas Whiteside of Austintown and numerous nieces and nephews from the Wire, Leet and Ellis families.

In addition to her parents and husband, Veronica was preceded in death by her son, Wesley Comsia; two sisters, Mary Louise Ellis and Ruth Osenbaugh and one brother, John Whiteside.

Family will receive friends Saturday, May 15, from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, OH 44514. A memorial service honoring Veronica’s life will follow at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Ken Gifford of the Poland Methodist Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material donations be made in Veronica’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1981, Cleveland, OH 44516.

