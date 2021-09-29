Vern M. Hurajt, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vern M. Hurajt, 59, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home.

Vern was born May 7, 1962 in Youngstown, the son of the late Steve Hurajt and Marilyn Walton Hurajt.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1980.

Vern worked for several landscaping and construction companies in the area, before becoming disabled.

Vern was a former member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman.

Passionate about music, Vern enjoyed playing his guitar and had an eclectic taste for music, listening to all genres. He also enjoyed reading and was an avid baseball fan, watching and listening to baseball games with his brother, Stephen.

Vern was a devoted brother and friend to everyone.

Vern is survived by his brother, Stephen M. Hurajt of Struthers and his sister, Ginger A. Hurajt and her husband, George Medelinskas of Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Due to COVID-19 and Vern’s request, there will be no calling hours and a memorial service will be held celebrating Vern’s life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent to Vern’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.