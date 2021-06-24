Verda Mae Byler, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verda Mae Byler, 78, went to meet her Lord, surrounded by her cherished family on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Verda was born March 7, 1943, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of David and Alice Wike Byler.

Verda was raised in Edinburg, Pennsylvania and attended Bessemer High School which later became Mohawk School District.

She went on to graduate from New Castle Business College and started her employment at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. Much later in her life, Verda pursued furthering her education by receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Westminster College.

She retired as an underwriter from Liberty Mutual after almost 50 years of service.

Growing up, Verda was a member of Mount Jackson Presbyterian Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for several years. She later became a member of Poland Presbyterian Church. There, she was active in their Prayer Chain and Crochet Club, where they made blankets while reciting a special prayer to give to those who were ailing.



Verda was a proud member of Steeler Nation and had several Terrible Towels. She was an avid fan of the television show, NCIS and followed Gibb’s Rules to the tee! Most of all, Verda loved spending time with her family, playing games that she was known for being “very crafty” at, especially when playing Scrabble or Upwords with her beloved grandson, Devin, sharing stories, and laughing with them a LOT! Her other love was gardening and enjoying nature’s gifts. She taught her daughter at a very young age how to garden and passed that tradition on to her beloved granddaughter, Danielle. They shared special memories of getting their hands dirty together.

Verda leaves behind her daughter, Melissa Renee (Dean) Beaumier of Poland; four grandchildren, Danielle Marie (Ian) Beauchamp of Poland, Ohio, Devin David Beaumier of Columbus, Ohio, Drew Joseph (Sarah) Beaumier of DeLand, Florida and Ashlee Ann (Brian Jones) Beaumier of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and one great-granddaughter, Wren Yvaine Beauchamp.

In addition to her parents, Verda was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas D. Byler.

Verda’s family would like to send out a special thank you to Marsha, whom she adopted as her “other daughter” and also to Walker, Randy, and Kambria for the wonderful care they provided.

Friends will be received Monday, July 5, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor Stacie Pitts officiating.

Interment was privately held at the Mount Jackson Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Lease on Life in honor of her great-granddog, Mizu, who visited her at her window, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, OH 44471 or to the PPC Christian Education Scholarship at the Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514 to honor her years as a Sunday School teacher at Mount Jackson Presbyterian Church.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.