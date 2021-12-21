POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Urania Marchese, passed away Friday evening, December 17, at her home.

Urania, affectionately known as Irene, was born March 14, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Nunziato and Madeline Bucci Tamburrino and was a lifelong area resident.

Raised in Youngstown, Irene was a 1945 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked in clerical positions for Strouss’ Department Store, Truscon Steel and Beckwith & Sheetz.

She was a charter member of New Life Assembly and later became a member of the Church of the Rock.

On April 29, 1950 she married Rocco J. Marchese and they made their home in Poland. Irene cherished her role as a homemaker to her husband and five children.

She enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching and gardening.

After 60 years of marriage, Rocco passed away on April 27, 2010.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Phillip) Ciccone of Poland; three sons, Fred (Dru) Marchese and John (Michele) Marchese, both of Poland and Pat (Janice) Marchese of Struthers; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Marchese, also of Poland; her sister, Mary Alice (Richard) Matis of Poland; her brother, Paul (Annette) Tamburrino of Sandusky; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rocco, Irene was preceded in death by her son, Tom Marchese.

Private services were held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, or to the donor’s charity of choice.

