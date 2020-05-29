Twylah J. Schmidt, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twylah Joan Schmidt, 86, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

Twylah was born May 2, 1934 in New Springfield, a daughter of Raymond and Sophia (Geisman) Sheely.

Raised in New Springfield, Twylah attended Petersburg High School.

She first worked for the A&P Tea Company as a head cashier for 25 years. While working for the company, she fell in love with fellow employee, Andrew C. Schmidt and they were wed on April 14, 1968. They were blessed with 45 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on February 14, 2014. Twylah later worked for Piercing Pagoda in the Boardman mall as a sales associate, retiring in 2013, after 22 years of service.

Twylah and Andy enjoyed dancing and traveling out west, especially to their favorite city, San Francisco. Very artistic, Twylah had her own kiln and enjoyed making ceramics and decorative eggs.

Twylah is survived by her brother, Olin (Gloria Hum) Sheely of Poland; sister, Ethel Tompkins of North Lima; stepdaughter, Marilyn Carlson of Peach Tree City, Georgia; two stepsons, Arthur (Kate) Schmidt of Myrtle Point, Oregon and James (Patricia) Schmidt of Hampstead, North Carolina; four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Twylah was preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Yost and Ruth Ackman and brother, Ross Sheely.

A private service was held for the family and interment was at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

