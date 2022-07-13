NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twila Eileen Telego, 95, formerly of Macklin Road in New Springfield passed away Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, at Masternick Memorial surrounded by her loving family.

Twila was born July 19, 1926 in New Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Evan and Maude (Metzler) Guterba.

She graduated from North Lima High School in 1944.

She married her husband, Edward Telego, on May 15, 1946. They moved to the home that they built on Macklin Road in New Springfield in 1958.

Twila was a homemaker, a seamstress, enjoyed knitting and crocheting and hand painted her husband’s amazingly carved and treasured figurines, including many Old World Santas. S

he was a lifelong member of Mount Olivet Church in North Lima.

Twila leaves a daughter, Sue (Mark) Irons of Poland, Ohio; a son, Don (Victoria) Telego of New Springfield, Ohio; four grandchildren, Don (Staci) Telego of Austintown, Ohio, Christine (Josh) Wiery of New Springfield, Ohio, Jeremy Telego of Boardman, Ohio and Michelle Bieber of Thiells, New York; six great-grandchildren, Brianna Carpenter, Alex Telego, Lilly Telego, Jacob Wiery, Danny Bieber and Emily Bieber and three great-great-grandchildren.

Twila was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward G. Telego, who died April 16, 2012; two sisters, Dorothy Ashworth and Marjorie F. Guterba and a brother, Floyd W. Guterba.

Per Twila’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Twila.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Twila’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.