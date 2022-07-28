YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Lynn Spencer, 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, in the care of Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Tracy, daughter of William and Sandra Magan was born October 9, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was happily married to the now late, John Floyd Spencer, Sr., for 34 years, whom she married September 8, 1988.



Known by her family as “Miss Betty Boop”. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown in 1982 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Tracy was a godly woman and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker. She was an avid reader and a passionate puzzle player, finishing every puzzle book cover to cover. She created a fantasy football league every year to enjoy with her friends and family. She kept alive her family traditions never missing a holiday or birthday. Tracy along with her father rallied her friends and family to participate in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life for many years, where they formed the “Santa Cause Team.”

Tracy is survived by her mother, Sandra Magan of Poland, Ohio; two sons, Charles W. Magan and John (Jamiae) Spencer, Jr., all Girard, Ohio residents; a granddaughter, Gracie May Magan of Youngstown, Ohio; two sisters, Wendy (Kellie) Wright of Leetonia, Ohio and Missy (Michael Smith) Magan of Austintown Ohio and a brother, John (Rebecca) Magan of Niles, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Tracy was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, John Floyd Spencer, Sr; her father, William Magan; a grandson, Codie James Magan and a sister, Jodi Wiseman.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. A funeral service celebrating Tracy’s life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Carol Fuller officiating.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Tracy’s family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.