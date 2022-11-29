POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Michael Cerimeli, 48, of Poland, went peacefully to his heavenly home, Friday, November 25, 2022, with his wife and parents by his side at his home.

Todd was born March 12, 1974 in Youngstown and was adopted two weeks later by Brenda Lee and Michael Paul Cerimeli and was a lifelong area resident.

He fought a long hard battle with AML Leukemia but his faith never wavered.

Todd graduated in 1993 from Boardman High School and the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School where he studied Restaurant Management.

He was a very hard worker in the restaurant industry specializing in customer service, always making people smile.

He married the love of his life, Sharon Saltsman on August 14, 2008. They shared 14 years of a blessed marriage and countless memories.

Todd loved the Steelers and watching all sports, including wrestling with his dad and best buddy, Bob. He loved music, especially anything his cousin, Matt (Ligion) and Scott Knabe played and produced. Todd loved his mom, Brenda and always looked out for her. He loved his fur babies, Oliver and Cooper and they were his armrests never leaving his side. More than anything, Todd loved his entire family with all his heart. He loved everyone he met and everyone loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon and his parents, Bob and Brenda Popa, with whom he made his home; his stepsister, Nicole Lawrence of Farrell, Pennsylvania, who he was very close with; his biological mother, Barbara Drabiski of Struthers, whom he met a year ago and made a relationship with; biological sisters, Jalyn and Stephanie Rodriquez of Youngstown; aunts and uncles, Barbara and Mark Knabe of Streetsboro and Beth and John Miller of Poland and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arvel (Smitty) and Alice Smith and his best friend, Steven Rolland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Poland Volunteer Fire Department, 111 S. Main Street, Poland, OH 44514, The Gate Church, 11836 South Avenue, North Lima, OH 44452, or to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.

Todd’s family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to the caring staff of The Hope Center and Dr. Khalid, the Salem Infusion Center, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and to MVI Hospice and HomeCare, especially to his special nurse, Deidra.

A memorial service for Todd will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at The Gate Church in North Lima. Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

