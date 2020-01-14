Tina Marie Wilding, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Marie Wilding, 80, formerly of Lowellville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Tina was born June 26, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Mary (Kerchofer) Tondy.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a 1957 graduate of East High School.

For the majority of her career, Tina worked as a waitress for the Mansion Restaurant in Youngstown and later at Maplecrest Nursing Home in the dietary department.

Tina treasured spending time with her family and taking care of her grandsons. Along with her husband, she enjoyed making spaghetti each Sunday and having her family over for dinner. Her and Rich also loved attending Church of the Rock and sitting outside and talking with their neighbors over the years.

Her husband of 57 years, Richard T. Wilding, preceded her in death on March 6, 2017. She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Wilding of Boardman and Michael Wilding of Chicago; two daughters, Tracey (Daniel) Zupko of Lowellville and Barbara (Sam) Zangmeister of Columbus; six grandchildren, Josh Wilding, Daniel Zupko, Evan Zupko, Travis Wilding, Samuel Zangmeister and Nathan Zangmeister; two sisters, Marilou (Joe) Ricciutti of Las Vegas and Patricia Paranzino of New Middletown; and brother-in-law, Warren (Patti) Wilding of Boardman.

In addition to her parents and husband, Tina was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Kohut.

There will be no calling hours. A private celebration of Tina’s life and a dinner will be held for her family.

Tina’s family would like to express their appreciation and thank the Windsor Estate and Masternick Memorial Health Care Center families for the wonderful care they gave to her and for bringing her joy these past several years.

Tina loved caring for her stray cat named Hobo and in honor of her love for animals, memorial contributions can be made in her name to New Lease on Life, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, Ohio 444471 or to the Masternick Memorial Health Care Center Activities Department, 5250 Windsor Way, New Middletown, Ohio 44442, where she enjoyed participating in activities.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.