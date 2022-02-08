COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Ray Welce, 48, died suddenly Saturday morning, February 5, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a short illness.

Timothy, known by his family and friends as “Tim,” was born March 16, 1973 in Salem, Ohio, the son of Donna J. Ackmen and Philip Welce.

Tim worked for DeWolfe Engineering as a sprinkler designer for over 22 years.

He was a devoted son, father and brother and enjoyed spending time with his three daughters.

Tim is survived by his daughters, Sabrina L. Welce of Struthers, Ohio, Marissa R.Welce and Madison R. Welce, both of Columbiana, Ohio; a sister, Debra L. (Steve) Salmen of Columbiana, Ohio; a niece, Stacey (Jake) Montini of Columbiana, Ohio; two nephews, Justin (Kate) Salmen and Jonathan Salmen, both of Columbiana, Ohio and a great-aunt and uncle, Deloris (William) Arthurs of Columbiana, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by a niece, Kimberly Salmen and his grandparents, Raymond and Ruth Ackmen.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service celebrating Tim’s life at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Ken Muller officiating on Friday, February 11.

Interment will follow in the Columbiana Cemetery in Columbiana.

Tim will be greatly missed by his family and everyone that knew him.

