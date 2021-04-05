Timothy Neil Takach, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Neil Takach, 67, died Thursday evening, April 1, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Timothy was born December 21, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of John and Rose Alexander Takach.

Raised in Struthers, Tim was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School 1971.

He owned and operated his own business, Auto Estimating, working as an independent contractor for car insurance companies.

A car and motorcycle enthusiast his entire life, Tim loved attending car shows and owned over 250 vehicles throughout his life. Tim also had an eclectic taste in music and enjoyed listening to many genres on his vintage and new stereo systems that he often purchased. Tim will always be lovingly remembered for his humor and wit, compassion for others and his ability to let you know exactly what he was thinking.

Tim leaves his wife, Jennis Greger, whom he married June 25, 2005 and two sons, Justin Makosky of Cleveland and Neil Takach at home.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by John Takach.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday April 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market Street, North Lima, with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.