Timothy Luke Bolchalk, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Luke Bolchalk, 60, died Friday, May 29, 2020 after a brief illness.

He was born January 10, 1960 in Youngstown to Edward and Geraldine (Bartone) Bolchalk and had been a lifelong area resident.

Tim was a 1979 graduate of Hubbard High School and had served in the Navy.

He worked as a groundskeeper for the Simco Management Corporation in Hubbard.

His passions were spending time with his beloved dog, “Shadow” and playing his guitars.

Survivors include his siblings, Carolyn (Jerry) Webre of Utica, New York, Edward Mathew (Susan) Bolchalk of Cleveland and Teresa (Gary) Merrick of Liberty; three nephews, Nicholas (Kelli) of Phoenix, Jess of Colorado Springs and Joseph (Jennifer) of Huntington Beach, California three nieces, Kelly of Cleveland, Sara of Colorado Springs and Mary Beth of Cincinnati, as well as six great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Bolchalk.

A private ceremony will be held in Hubbard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstwon-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.