STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy John Michael Smolnik, 59, a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Oasis Care Center for Rehabilitation in Youngstown, surrounded by his loving family.

Timothy known by his family and friends as “Tim,” was born February 22, 1964 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Archie Smolnik and Lois Tommelleo.

Tim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In his free time, Tim was an outdoorsman and like to going hunting and fishing.

Tim is survived by his mother, Lois Smolnik of New Castle, Pennsylvania; his wife of 16 years, the former Joy R. Helsel, whom he married on June 7, 2008; three daughters, Elizabeth M. Smolnik of Struthers, Ohio, Briona J. Teets of Hubbard, Ohio and Emily F. Dunn of Struthers, Ohio; two sons, James G. Teets and Christopher M. (Candice) Pritchard, Jr., both of Warren, Ohio; his father-in-law, Gerald M. Teets of Newton Falls, Ohio; three sisters, Toni (Walt) Williams, Jodi Smolnik and Rochelle Smolnik, all from New Castle, Pennsylvania and a brother, John (Amy) Smolnik of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Besides his father, Archie, Tim was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, June Teets and two brothers-in-law, Russ Sansosti and Rodney Helsel, Sr.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. The Smolnik family is requesting that family and friends wear their favorite sports team apparel when attending calling hours for Tim.

