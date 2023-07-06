NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Deskin, 68, of New Middletown, passed away Sunday July 2, 2023 At Saint Elizabeth Hospital In Youngstown.



He was born May 2, 1955, in Dublin, Ireland and was a son to the late John and Mary Lou (Haribson) Deskin.

Tim Was A 1973 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and worked for many years as police officer for various facilities and townships. He also owned and operated his carpet business for many years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, playing pool and darts. Tim was always an avid fan of hockey, especially The Youngstown Phantoms, so much that they opened up their home to many players over the years. Above all, he cherished his time with his family, traveling with them to Bowling Green often where his daughter went to school.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lori (Venditti) whom he married May 2, 1998, and just recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his pride and joy, his daughter, Megan Deskin (Daniel Williams) of New Middletown; brother, John Deskin of Boardman and Deborah Levinsky, who was like a sister to him. Also surviving are his two dogs, Lilly and Leo.

A Celebration Of Tim’s Life Will Be Held At A Later Date.



Arrangements Entrusted To Cunningham Becker Funeral Home, Poland, Ohio.

