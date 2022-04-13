POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy E. Alexander, 68, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, with family at his side, after being diagnosed with cancer three weeks ago.

Timothy was born May 23, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Thomas and Marion Engleman Alexander.

A lifelong area resident, Tim was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1971.

Tim worked as a laborer for several companies through the years including, US Steel, John Calvin Fire Protection, General Extrusions and Zarbana.

Tim was a lifelong member of the former Faith Community Church and most recently First Covenant Church.

Good-hearted, friendly and kind, Tim always greeted you with a smile and enjoyed being around family and friends. His easy-going nature and happy disposition will be missed by all who knew him.

Tim is survived by his son, Ian (Melissa) Alexander of Abbottstown, Pennsylvania; sisters, Rebecca (David) Kountz of Poland and Laura (Bill) Harsh of Westfield Center; sister-in-law, Colly Alexander of New Middletown; niece, Jennifer (Mike) Maggs of Glen Burnie, Maryland; nephew, Matthew (Samera) Alexander of Arlington, Virginia and great-niece, Laila Alexander.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Alexander.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St., Boardman, where family and friends will be received from 1:00 – 2:15 p.m., prior to the service. A dinner reception and time for fellowship will follow at the Becker Family Center. Interment will be at a later date at Lake Park Cemetery.

Although flowers are beautiful, the family encourages memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Tim’s name to First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Tim’s family.

To send flowers to Timothy’s family, please visit our floral store.