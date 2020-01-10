Thomas William Pipoly Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas William Pipoly Sr. was born to his loving parents, Emily Rae Grumbacher Pipoly and William Edward Pipoly on March 1, 1944. He went into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior Wednesday evening January 8, 2020.

He grew up on the west Side of Youngstown and graduated from Chaney High School in 1963.

He served in the United States Army Reserves.

Tom worked in the grocery business for Fisher Fazios for 18 years working his way to Produce Supervisor for six of the companies stores. He then worked in car sales until his retirement. Following his retirement, he volunteered working in his neighborhood, the Brownlee Woods section of Youngstown. He cut grass on the corner of Midlothian and Lemoyne Avenue for many years. Other men from the neighborhood later took turns with him.

Tom has three children, Thomas W. (Kim) Pipoly Jr., Todd (Jamie) Pipoly, and Tammy (George) Lewis. In 1991 he married Lynn Davis and they spent twenty eight years together filled with love and laughter. Lynn often said he was truly a gift from God, and she was blessed to have him for a husband. Upon his marriage to Lynn, he gained two more children, Tracy (Jon) Marsco and Timothy Davis. Besides his children, he leaves twelve grandchildren, Zack, Cade, Shane, Bayden, Leah, Nathan, Andrew, Alexandra, (Michael) Hudak, Delaney, Faith, Luke and Lily; three great-grandchildren, Eli, Ford and Max, all of whom lovingly referred to him as “Papa”. He also leaves a sister, Karen Hoskings; a brother-in-law, Jack (Susan) Faulkner; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as a host of friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy and her husband, Butch.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman with Pastor Don Monaco officiating.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service Monday.

The Family requests in lieu of flowers material contributions take the form of Donations to One Spirit Family Church, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.